Piers Morgan: Obama Deported Millions, Killed Thousands
Former President Barack Obama was no saint, but British TV personality Piers Morgan says he's not ready to "join the ecstatic global race to canonize Mr. Obama quite so enthusiastically." Obama, Morgan admits in a column, in The Daily Mail Friday is "handsome, intelligent, charming, witty" and is a good family man and friend, but beneath the surface lies a "rather different, far murkier reality," and said the former president should not be considered a "saint" while current President Donald Trump is seen as a "monster."
