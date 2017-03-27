Pence: US giving consideration to Isr...

Pence: US giving consideration to Israel embassy move

17 hrs ago

Speaking to thousands of pro-Israel activists, Vice President Mike Pence said the United States is still considering moving the US Embassy in Israel -- an action expected to be met with strong opposition in the Arab world. "After decades of simply talking about it, the President of the United States is giving serious consideration to moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem," Pence told the annual policy conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee on Sunday.

Chicago, IL

