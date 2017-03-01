Pence fought against releasing record...

Pence fought against releasing records as Indiana governor

19 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Vice President Mike Pence repeatedly stonewalled media requests to view public records when he was Indiana's governor, including emails about state business distributed from a private AOL account that was hacked last year. Revelations Pence used the account to discuss homeland security and other official matters, first reported Thursday by the Indianapolis Star, are just the latest in a series of transparency battles involving the Republican's tenure as governor.

