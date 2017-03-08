Pelosi: I would have retired if Clinton had defeated Trump
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi revealed Friday that she was ready to retire from Congress if former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had won the November election over President Trump. Pelosi told reporters following a discussion at a breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor that if Clinton had won the White House, she "was ready to go home" after 14 years as House Democratic leader and four years as speaker of the House.
