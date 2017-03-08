Pelosi: I would have retired if Clint...

Pelosi: I would have retired if Clinton had defeated Trump

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Washington Examiner

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi revealed Friday that she was ready to retire from Congress if former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had won the November election over President Trump. Pelosi told reporters following a discussion at a breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor that if Clinton had won the White House, she "was ready to go home" after 14 years as House Democratic leader and four years as speaker of the House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 8 min Danial 2,895
News Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino: #Obama... Thu YouDidntBuildThat 9
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Mar 8 Divorce proceedings 62
News As president, Trump seeks answers on his own wi... Mar 8 Mikey 9
News Mexicans Say Guard Won't Slow Migrants (May '06) Mar 7 Marcus 215
News Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties Mar 7 swampmudd 49
News That time Sean Spicer was the White House Easte... Mar 6 Marcavage s Trick 1
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,432 • Total comments across all topics: 279,457,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC