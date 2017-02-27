Oklahomans to pay $5 more for Real Id...

Oklahomans to pay $5 more for Real Id-compliant licenses

The Oklahoma Senate has given final legislative approval to a bill to bring the state into compliance with the federal REAL ID Act, at a cost of an additional $5 to Oklahomans for driver's licenses. The bill passed the Senate Tuesday on a 35-11 vote and goes to Gov. Mary Fallin, who is expected to sign it into law.

