Nyt Editorial Board: Trump seems to h...

Nyt Editorial Board: Trump seems to have 'lost interest' in creating a federal government

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

A New York Times op-ed published on Friday painted a stark picture of President Donald Trump's fledgling administration. Trump has appointed fewer than three dozen of the top 1,000 officials needed to run the US federal government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 8 min huntcoyotes 2,765
News Trump's tall order: Hiring 15,000 ICE and borde... 36 min Alien Touch 1
News Trump demands probe into top Democrat's ties wi... 3 hr Truth 30
News Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties 8 hr RoxLo 42
News Here Are The DC Power Law Firms Helping Donald ... (Jul '16) 14 hr USS LIBERTY 2
News George W. Bush on press and presidency: a Power... 18 hr Trump your President 59
News Next in line to lead Russia probe: Rosenstein h... 22 hr Pete 2
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,368 • Total comments across all topics: 279,322,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC