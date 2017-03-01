Now an Obama appointee can name a special prosecutor to...
Attorney General Jeff Sessions will recuse himself from any investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Mr. Sessions said he made the decision after meeting with senior career officials at the Justice Department.
