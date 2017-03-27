NORC Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, ...

NORC Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

Two months into Donald Trump's presidency, Americans mostly disapprove of his overall performance. But they're more upbeat about at least one critical area: his handling of the economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy 24 min Retribution 3
News Clinton jabs Trump in first major post-election... 49 min Trump your President 13
News Dick Cheney calls Russian election meddling 'an... 12 hr Holy Guacamole 27
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Wed Fire 60
News Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13) Wed Dead Mothers Club 6
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Wed Just Slim 276,628
News Ivanka Trump: A White House force, just not an ... Wed Dayum 139
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,168 • Total comments across all topics: 279,946,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC