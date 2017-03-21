New Trump hotels face political fights, ethics questions
You might have expected the Trump Organization to tap the brakes on expansion plans given all the criticism over potential conflicts of interest while its owner sits in the Oval Office. The company owned by President Donald Trump is launching a chain of new hotels with plans to open in cities large and small across the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|4 hr
|Quirky
|3,342
|Fake news from the intelligence agencies
|15 hr
|No Russian Influence
|1
|Part II: Atheists Fail Stripping "God" from Pre...
|17 hr
|Karen Burton
|1
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mon
|CombOver Donald
|67
|A president's admiration: Shannon man featured ...
|Mar 18
|lambert
|1
|Texas Fight: George W. Bush reportedly rips Ted... (Oct '15)
|Mar 17
|Rubble Memories
|24
|The Latest: Government calls ruling flawed, vow...
|Mar 16
|Retribution
|11
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC