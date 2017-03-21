New Trump hotels face political fight...

New Trump hotels face political fights, ethics questions

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

You might have expected the Trump Organization to tap the brakes on expansion plans given all the criticism over potential conflicts of interest while its owner sits in the Oval Office. The company owned by President Donald Trump is launching a chain of new hotels with plans to open in cities large and small across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 4 hr Quirky 3,342
News Fake news from the intelligence agencies 15 hr No Russian Influence 1
News Part II: Atheists Fail Stripping "God" from Pre... 17 hr Karen Burton 1
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Mon CombOver Donald 67
News A president's admiration: Shannon man featured ... Mar 18 lambert 1
News Texas Fight: George W. Bush reportedly rips Ted... (Oct '15) Mar 17 Rubble Memories 24
News The Latest: Government calls ruling flawed, vow... Mar 16 Retribution 11
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,060 • Total comments across all topics: 279,729,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC