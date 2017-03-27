NBC News signs former White House press secretary Josh Earnest
"Josh recently completed a ten-year run with President Obama, most recently serving as White House Press Secretary from 2014-2017," reads a memo from NBC News President Noah Oppenheim and MSNBC President Phil Griffin. "A native of Kansas City, Josh graduated from Rice University with a degree in political science and policy studies.
