NBC News signs former White House pre...

NBC News signs former White House press secretary Josh Earnest

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

"Josh recently completed a ten-year run with President Obama, most recently serving as White House Press Secretary from 2014-2017," reads a memo from NBC News President Noah Oppenheim and MSNBC President Phil Griffin. "A native of Kansas City, Josh graduated from Rice University with a degree in political science and policy studies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ivanka Trump: A White House force, just not an ... 4 hr Mullahing It Over 172
News Democrats seize on Romney fundraiser with Chene... (Jul '12) 7 hr Tennessee Prostitute 146
News Trump's job approval rating has sunk lower than... 9 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Why many patients are afraid to come to the clinic 14 hr Not everyone 47
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... Sun Frogface Kate 3,404
News Manaforta s plan to a greatly benefit the Putin... Mar 24 spocko 24
News Fake news from the intelligence agencies Mar 21 No Russian Influence 1
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,838 • Total comments across all topics: 279,866,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC