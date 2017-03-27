Missouri governor says Trump might in...

Missouri governor says Trump might intervene on Real ID Act

Read more: Post-Bulletin

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said Tuesday that President Donald Trump may be considering whether to halt or delay a federal identification requirement that could soon prevent residents from Missouri and some other states from using their driver's licenses to board airplanes. Greitens told Missouri reporters that he spoke with members of Trump's administration about the federal Real ID Act during a recent trip to Washington, D.C. The law, passed in 2005 under former President George W. Bush, mandates more stringent proof-of-identity requirements in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

