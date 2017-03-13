Merkel and Trump: Opposing styles wit...

Merkel and Trump: Opposing styles with common interests

German Chancellor Angela Merkel heads to Washington Monday for her first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. The encounter between the trained physicist and veteran politician, renowned for her measured comment and reserved style, and the billionaire real-estate outsider whose off-the-cuff tweets and undiplomatic approach have rocked American politics could produce an interesting dynamic.

