Man may have to register as sex offender for killing cats

The shocking moment a prisoner tries to strangle a guard with a towel before fellow inmates step in to save the officer Naked man 'breaks into his neighbor's apartment at 4am, makes her strip and rapes her in front of her two children' 'Drunk Victoria's Secret thief who pocketed $1,000 of push-up bras, panties and make-up' had claimed billionaire Jeffrey Epstein 'forced her into bizarre sex acts as a teen' Jilted Missouri man arrested by FBI for eight bomb threats against Jewish Community Centers in a bid to 'set up lover who dumped him' Revealed: The four signs that show your new love interest does NOT feel the same way Silicon Valley high school makes $24million in the Snapchat IPO five years after parent convinced them to invest $15,000 in seed money 'So what's your biggest weakness?' How to answer the MOST difficult job interview question of them all Ready for a spring clean? VERY ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.