Kris Smith reveals he wanted to have ...

Kris Smith reveals he wanted to have sex with himself

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Illegal El Salvador migrant gang members with a Satanic shrine in their apartment 'kidnapped, drugged and raped a 14-year-old Houston girl and murdered another to appease insulted demon' 'I recuse!' Attorney General Jeff Sessions removes himself from probe into Putin's election meddling in bid to save his job after lying about meetings with the Russian ambassador Family of 23-year-old nurse stabbed to death in her Tennessee home begs for information to help catch her killer Trump: 'I wasn't aware AT ALL' that Jeff Sessions had met Russia's ambassador twice - but president still says he has 'total confidence' in attorney general What he would give to hide in a bunny costume again! Sean Spicer's eggbarrassing past is brought to light as photos of the press secretary dressed as a larger-than-life Easter Bunny resurface EXCLUSIVE: Why I FORGIVE the racists who terrorized my children's ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 1 hr Damn 2,685
News Trump gets to replace judge who blocked his tra... 3 hr Texxy the Indepen... 4
News George W. Bush on Trump and Russia: 'We all nee... 7 hr HITLER Alt-Right ... 11
News Barack and Michelle Obama each have book deals 11 hr CodeTalker 19
News George W. Bush on press and presidency: a Power... Wed Retired SOF 51
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Wed Just Slim 276,620
News George W. Bush returns to the political scene Wed spytheweb 2
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,853 • Total comments across all topics: 279,265,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC