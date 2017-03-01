Journalists often seen by leaders as ...

Journalists often seen by leaders as 'enemy of the people'

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

President Donald Trump's assertion that journalists are "the enemy of the people," with its dark echoes of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, has reverberated through news organizations reporting from the White House and far beyond. Former President George W. Bush recently said "it's important for the media to call to account people who abuse their power, whether it be here or elsewhere."

