Ivanka Trumpa s new White House role ...

Ivanka Trumpa s new White House role doesna t eliminate ethics concerns, experts say

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KXRO radio

Ivanka Trump made it official, announcing Wednesday that she will serve as an unpaid employee in the White House and will be "subject to all of the same rules as other federal employees," according to a statement from her. Trump plans to file financial disclosure forms and "be bound by the same ethics rules that she had planned to comply with voluntarily," said her attorney Jamie Gorelick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXRO radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy 2 hr Dead Mothers Club 7
News Dick Cheney calls Russian election meddling 'an... 2 hr Dead Mothers Club 28
News Clinton jabs Trump in first major post-election... 4 hr Trump your President 13
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Wed Fire 60
News Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13) Wed Dead Mothers Club 6
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Wed Just Slim 276,628
News Ivanka Trump: A White House force, just not an ... Wed Dayum 139
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,503 • Total comments across all topics: 279,950,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC