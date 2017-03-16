Iraq war: Tony Blair will not face probe 'unless new evidence emerges'
Tony Blair will not face an investigation into whether he misled Parliament over the Iraq War unless "new and relevant" evidence emerges, an influential Commons committee has said. The Iraq Inquiry led by Sir John Chilcot did not provide a "sufficient basis" for the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee to hold such a probe, the cross-party group of MPs said.
