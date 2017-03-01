Infosec mourns over Howard Schmidt, w...

Infosec mourns over Howard Schmidt, who helped make the country a safer place

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: CIO

Howard Schmidt advised both President Brack Obama and George W. Bush on cybersecurity. He was a CSO at Microsoft and a CISO at eBay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 5 min Chief Justice Dale 2,719
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) 4 hr Divorce proceedings 60
News George W. Bush on press and presidency: a Power... 6 hr Trump your President 54
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) 11 hr Just Slim 276,621
News Trump gets to replace judge who blocked his tra... 23 hr Texxy the Indepen... 4
News George W. Bush on Trump and Russia: 'We all nee... Thu HITLER Alt-Right ... 11
News Barack and Michelle Obama each have book deals Thu CodeTalker 19
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,822 • Total comments across all topics: 279,285,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC