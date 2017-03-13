In President Bush's Veteran Portrait ...

In President Bush's Veteran Portrait Exhibition, Reverence Melds With Impact of Policy

Read more: D Magazine

People were quick to judge the paintings of former President George W. Bush. At the time the exhibition The Art of Leadership: A President's Personal Diplomacy opened three years ago, the first public display of his work, many reviews centered more on the policies and decisions the president made while in office, forgoing discussion on the quality of his paintings.

