In President Bush's Veteran Portrait Exhibition, Reverence Melds With Impact of Policy
People were quick to judge the paintings of former President George W. Bush. At the time the exhibition The Art of Leadership: A President's Personal Diplomacy opened three years ago, the first public display of his work, many reviews centered more on the policies and decisions the president made while in office, forgoing discussion on the quality of his paintings.
