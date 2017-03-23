In 1990 President Bush Proclaimed His...

In 1990 President Bush Proclaimed His Hatred of Broccoli - Do You Feel the Same? [POLL/VIDEO]

I don't often agree with politicians but on this date in 1990 the most honest statement that has ever been made by a politician was uttered by then President George Bush. It was 27 years ago today that he famously and defiantly proclaimed his hatred of broccoli.

