In 1990 President Bush Proclaimed His Hatred of Broccoli - Do You Feel the Same? [POLL/VIDEO]
I don't often agree with politicians but on this date in 1990 the most honest statement that has ever been made by a politician was uttered by then President George Bush. It was 27 years ago today that he famously and defiantly proclaimed his hatred of broccoli.
