Impromptus: The least mad dog, &c.by Jay NordlingerSome nicknames are ...
How about "Mad Dog," our defense secretary, James Mattis? He must be the least mad dog around. I noted this last month, when Mattis flew to Iraq.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why many patients are afraid to come to the clinic
|7 min
|His eminence
|26
|Ivanka Trump: A White House force, just not an ...
|12 min
|jonjedi
|74
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|10 hr
|NixonCohnStoneDrumpf
|3,395
|Manaforta s plan to a greatly benefit the Putin...
|Fri
|spocko
|24
|Fake news from the intelligence agencies
|Mar 21
|No Russian Influence
|1
|Part II: Atheists Fail Stripping "God" from Pre...
|Mar 21
|Karen Burton
|1
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 20
|CombOver Donald
|67
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC