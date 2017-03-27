Illinois' Lincoln presidential library made separate agency

A long-debated plan to wrest the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum free of what critics call a stifling bureaucracy occurred Friday when Gov. Bruce Rauner signed an executive order creating a separate state agency for the once-vaunted showplace. It began as Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan's idea to bolster the facility's impact and update tourist-worn exhibits three years ago, then became a subject of bogged-down negotiations between Madigan and a newly inaugurated Rauner a year later.

