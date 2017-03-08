If Trumpa s victory claims on immigration are true, then why do we need a wall?
President Donald Trump remains committed to building the 2,000-mile wall along the U.S.-Mexico border despite a significant drop in border apprehensions. Leading advocacy groups have been pushing back against the administration's claim that it's already slashed illegal immigration after just a month of office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|30 min
|INFIDEL
|2,909
|Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino: #Obama...
|16 hr
|YouDidntBuildThat
|9
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Wed
|Divorce proceedings
|62
|As president, Trump seeks answers on his own wi...
|Wed
|Mikey
|9
|Mexicans Say Guard Won't Slow Migrants (May '06)
|Mar 7
|Marcus
|215
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|Mar 7
|swampmudd
|49
|That time Sean Spicer was the White House Easte...
|Mar 6
|Marcavage s Trick
|1
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC