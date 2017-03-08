If Trumpa s victory claims on immigra...

If Trumpa s victory claims on immigration are true, then why do we need a wall?

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

President Donald Trump remains committed to building the 2,000-mile wall along the U.S.-Mexico border despite a significant drop in border apprehensions. Leading advocacy groups have been pushing back against the administration's claim that it's already slashed illegal immigration after just a month of office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 30 min INFIDEL 2,909
News Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino: #Obama... 16 hr YouDidntBuildThat 9
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Wed Divorce proceedings 62
News As president, Trump seeks answers on his own wi... Wed Mikey 9
News Mexicans Say Guard Won't Slow Migrants (May '06) Mar 7 Marcus 215
News Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties Mar 7 swampmudd 49
News That time Sean Spicer was the White House Easte... Mar 6 Marcavage s Trick 1
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,150 • Total comments across all topics: 279,447,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC