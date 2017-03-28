Hillary Clinton Jabs Trump in First M...

Hillary Clinton Jabs Trump in First Major Post-Election Speech

Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

A spirited Hillary Clinton took on the Trump administration Tuesday in one of her first public speeches since she lost the presidential election, criticizing the country's Republican leaders on everything from health care to the shortage of women appointees in top administration positions. Cracking jokes about her November defeat and her months out of the limelight since, Clinton spoke to thousands of businesswomen in San Francisco, joking there was no place she'd rather be, "other than the White House."

