On the day of Donald Trump's inauguration, George W. Bush sat alongside his fellow former presidents and became a meme when he struggled with a poncho. Here's what George W. Bush really thought at Trump's inauguration On the day of Donald Trump's inauguration, George W. Bush sat alongside his fellow former presidents and became a meme when he struggled with a poncho.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WauwatosaNOW.com.