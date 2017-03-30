Here's what George W. Bush really thought at Trump's inauguration
On the day of Donald Trump's inauguration, George W. Bush sat alongside his fellow former presidents and became a meme when he struggled with a poncho. Here's what George W. Bush really thought at Trump's inauguration On the day of Donald Trump's inauguration, George W. Bush sat alongside his fellow former presidents and became a meme when he struggled with a poncho.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WauwatosaNOW.com.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clinton jabs Trump in first major post-election...
|3 hr
|o see the light
|11
|Dick Cheney calls Russian election meddling 'an...
|5 hr
|Holy Guacamole
|27
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Wed
|Fire
|60
|Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13)
|Wed
|Dead Mothers Club
|6
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Wed
|Just Slim
|276,628
|Ivanka Trump: A White House force, just not an ...
|Wed
|Dayum
|139
|Neil Gorsuch opposes the Kelo decision - a terr...
|Mar 28
|Hillary got thumped
|7
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC