Here's How To Be A Trump Dead-Ender: ...

Here's How To Be A Trump Dead-Ender: Matt Schlapp Of CPAC

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Crooks and Liars

If you want to know what a Trump dead-ender looks like, look no further than CPAC's Matt Schlapp. This video is hilarious because Craig Melvin does such a good job of not allowing Schlapp to play the "hog the segment" game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crooks and Liars.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 3 hr Frogface Kate 3,263
News A president's admiration: Shannon man featured ... 7 hr lambert 1
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Fri CombOver Donald 66
News Texas Fight: George W. Bush reportedly rips Ted... (Oct '15) Fri Rubble Memories 24
News The Latest: Government calls ruling flawed, vow... Thu Retribution 11
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Thu Texxy 276,627
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Mar 14 o see the light 1
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,779 • Total comments across all topics: 279,643,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC