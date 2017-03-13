Here's How To Be A Trump Dead-Ender: Matt Schlapp Of CPAC
If you want to know what a Trump dead-ender looks like, look no further than CPAC's Matt Schlapp. This video is hilarious because Craig Melvin does such a good job of not allowing Schlapp to play the "hog the segment" game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crooks and Liars.
