Herea s the surprise in Trumpa s 2005 return a " he paid $38 million in federal taxes
President Donald Trump paid $38 million in federal income taxes in 2005 on an income of $150 million, according to a partial tax return released Tuesday by MSNBC host Rachel Maddow and confirmed by the White House. The release of the two-page 1040 return came after Trump refused for months to release his returns despite decades of precedent by candidates and presidents of both parties, sparking speculation that he had avoided federal taxes for years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
