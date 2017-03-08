Hearing delayed for Trump labor nominee because senator is going to Trump rally
President Trump's new pick for labor secretary will have to wait a bit longer before he gets a hearing. Alexander Acosta's confirmation hearing, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday, was pushed back a week because the chairman of the committee overseeing his confirmation is traveling with Trump to a rally in Nashville.
