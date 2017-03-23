Government says Trump hotel lease is OK, despite ethics concerns
The federal government has ruled that President Trump's luxury Washington hotel is not violating its lease, despite a clause that says no government official can be a party to it. The Trump Organization rents the space for the Trump International Hotel from the General Services Administration.
