GOP renews its war on the CBO over Trumpcare

Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes. But... At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... As charts like these suggest, it's no mystery why the GOP says the CBO "lies" and uses "budget gimmickry."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.