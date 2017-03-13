Goldman Sachs exec named to NSA staff

Goldman Sachs exec named to NSA staff

13 hrs ago

Dina Powell, President Donald Trump's senior counselor for economic initiatives, is switching roles at the White House and will named deputy national security adviser for strategy, a senior administration official tells CNN. Powell, a former executive at Goldman Sachs, served as director of personnel under President George W. Bush.

