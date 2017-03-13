Goldman Sachs exec named to NSA staff
Dina Powell, President Donald Trump's senior counselor for economic initiatives, is switching roles at the White House and will named deputy national security adviser for strategy, a senior administration official tells CNN. Powell, a former executive at Goldman Sachs, served as director of personnel under President George W. Bush.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|1 hr
|Seriously
|3,222
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|5 hr
|Abamdoned memories
|65
|The Latest: Government calls ruling flawed, vow...
|7 hr
|Retribution
|11
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|7 hr
|Texxy
|276,627
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Mar 14
|o see the light
|1
|George W. Bush's lessons for President Trump: M...
|Mar 13
|Lawrence Wolf
|8
|Will Mexico pay? Trump weighs options to fulfil...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|3
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC