George W. Bush's lessons for President Trump: Mitch Albom
There are 1 comment on the Evening Sun story from 12 hrs ago, titled George W. Bush's lessons for President Trump: Mitch Albom.
George W. Bush's lessons for President Trump: Mitch Albom Retroactively pining for a president who laughed at himself and took parodies in stride. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://usat.ly/2mwCRYC I must admit, a decade ago, I did not think that George W. Bush would teach us something about wisdom.
#1 4 hrs ago
We miss Gdub, especially the liberals do ... at least he had a sense of place and humor!
