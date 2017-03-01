George W. Bush warns against 'isolationist tendency' in US

George W. Bush warns against 'isolati...

11 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Former President George W. Bush on Wednesday warned against an "isolationist tendency" in the U.S. that he called dangerous to national security, at a time when the current president has faced questions about its commitment to the country's international partnerships. The 43rd president was speaking at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, to promote his new book, "Portraits of Courage," a volume of his paintings of military veterans.

