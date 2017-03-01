George W. Bush laughs at his own misuse of words on 'Jimmy...
When Jimmy Kimmel asked former President George W. Bush if Will Ferrell's famous impression of Bush on "Saturday Night Live" ever bothered him, Bush said simply "No." Bush was on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to promote his book of portraits he painted of veterans , and the host took the chance to ask him about ribbing of the president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|50 min
|Captain Yesterday
|2,721
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|7 hr
|Divorce proceedings
|60
|George W. Bush on press and presidency: a Power...
|9 hr
|Trump your President
|54
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|14 hr
|Just Slim
|276,621
|Trump gets to replace judge who blocked his tra...
|Thu
|Texxy the Indepen...
|4
|George W. Bush on Trump and Russia: 'We all nee...
|Thu
|HITLER Alt-Right ...
|11
|Barack and Michelle Obama each have book deals
|Thu
|CodeTalker
|19
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC