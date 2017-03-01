George W. Bush laughs at his own misu...

George W. Bush laughs at his own misuse of words on 'Jimmy...

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

When Jimmy Kimmel asked former President George W. Bush if Will Ferrell's famous impression of Bush on "Saturday Night Live" ever bothered him, Bush said simply "No." Bush was on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to promote his book of portraits he painted of veterans , and the host took the chance to ask him about ribbing of the president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 50 min Captain Yesterday 2,721
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) 7 hr Divorce proceedings 60
News George W. Bush on press and presidency: a Power... 9 hr Trump your President 54
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) 14 hr Just Slim 276,621
News Trump gets to replace judge who blocked his tra... Thu Texxy the Indepen... 4
News George W. Bush on Trump and Russia: 'We all nee... Thu HITLER Alt-Right ... 11
News Barack and Michelle Obama each have book deals Thu CodeTalker 19
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,064 • Total comments across all topics: 279,288,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC