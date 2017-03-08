George W Bush, artist, cracks best-seller list with book of portraits
Former US president George W Bush, inspired by Winston Churchill, has taken up a paint brush in retirement, and the result is a best-selling art book that honours service members and veterans. Bush's Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief's Tribute to America's Warriors is at No.
