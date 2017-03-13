Former Secret Service agent says Pres...

Former Secret Service agent says President Trump is no longer safe at the White House

14 hrs ago Read more: Valley News Live

A former secret service agent who guarded Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama is speaking out about what he says are problems with security at the White House. This follows a breach last Friday where a man scaled the fence and was arrested after spending 15 minutes on the property and trying to open doors.

