Former President Bush Won't Tell Jimmy Kimmel 'Nuthin' About UFOs

When former President George W. Bush appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Thursday, to promote his book, " Portraits of Courage ," Kimmel didn't waste any time trying to get Bush to admit that he may have looked for and seen alleged secret government files on UFOs. Kimmel began the "interrogation" by asking Bush "a question that's very important to me and very important to the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.