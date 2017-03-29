Former President Bush To Host Fundraiser For VA Gov. Frontrunner Gillespie
Former President George W. Bush will attend a fundraiser this weekend in support of a Republican candidate for governor of Virginia, Ed Gillespie. The fundraiser will take place in Dallas, where the former president lives, and is expected to draw many big-money donors.
