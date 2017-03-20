Former dairy farmer leads Trump-Russi...

Former dairy farmer leads Trump-Russia investigation

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

Now the Republican from the rural Central Valley of California is running one of the most scrutinized, complex and politically fraught congressional investigations in recent memory. As chairman of the House intelligence committee, which holds its first public hearing today, Nunes is at the helm of a probe of Moscow's meddling in the 2016 campaign and the murky web of contacts between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) 5 hr CombOver Donald 67
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 14 hr Spartacus the cra... 3,293
News A president's admiration: Shannon man featured ... Mar 18 lambert 1
News Texas Fight: George W. Bush reportedly rips Ted... (Oct '15) Mar 17 Rubble Memories 24
News The Latest: Government calls ruling flawed, vow... Mar 16 Retribution 11
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 16 Texxy 276,627
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Mar 14 o see the light 1
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,805 • Total comments across all topics: 279,694,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC