Former Bush AG: Wiretap would mean suspicion of someone acting as Russian - agent'
A former Republican attorney general said that while he disputes President Trump's claim that former President Obama ordered a wiretap of phones at Trump Tower, he believes "there was surveillance" carried out at the request of the Justice Department which would mean "there were some basis to believe that somebody in Trump Tower may have been acting as an agent of the Russians, for whatever purpose." Michael Mukasey, who served as attorney general to former President George W. Bush, told ABC News "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz, "This is the difference between being correct and being right.
