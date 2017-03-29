FDA Nominee to Recuse Himself From Decisions on at Least 20 Companies
Scott Gottlieb, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, says he'll temporarily recuse himself from making decisions on at least 20 companies where he has had financial interests or worked as a consultant, if he's confirmed. According to an ethics agreement dated March 28, Gottlieb has agreed to recuse himself from decisions involving companies including GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., for which he has done consulting work.
