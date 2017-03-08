Fact check: Some Trump boasts stumble

Some of Donald Trump's boasts from the first weeks of his presidency were dashed by developments in recent days. For example, builders of the Keystone XL pipeline were let off the hook from a buy-American requirement that Trump had promised.

