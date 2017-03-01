Ethics lawyer to George W. Bush on Sessions talks with Russa: 'Good way to go to jail
When asked in the hypothetical during his confirmation hearing as Attorney General what he would do if he learned a member of Trump's campaign had communicated with the Russian government over the course of the 2016 campaign, Sessions responded: "I'm not aware of any of those activities ... I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians." Officials said Sessions did not consider his conversations with Kislyak relevant to the lawmakers' questions and did not remember their discussion in detail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|1 hr
|HITLER Alt-Right ...
|2,669
|Barack and Michelle Obama each have book deals
|1 hr
|CodeTalker
|19
|Trump gets to replace judge who blocked his tra...
|1 hr
|SURELY NOT
|3
|George W. Bush on press and presidency: a Power...
|15 hr
|Retired SOF
|51
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|16 hr
|Just Slim
|276,620
|George W. Bush returns to the political scene
|16 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|George W. Bush on Trump and Russia: 'We all nee...
|17 hr
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|5
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC