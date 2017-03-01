Ethics lawyer to George W. Bush on Sessions talks with Russa: 'Good way to go to jail

When asked in the hypothetical during his confirmation hearing as Attorney General what he would do if he learned a member of Trump's campaign had communicated with the Russian government over the course of the 2016 campaign, Sessions responded: "I'm not aware of any of those activities ... I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians." Officials said Sessions did not consider his conversations with Kislyak relevant to the lawmakers' questions and did not remember their discussion in detail.

