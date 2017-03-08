EPA attacks harken back to Reagan era
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt holds up an an agency baseball hat as he addresses employees at the agency's Washington, D.C., headquarters in February. The president is planning to slash the Environmental Protection Agency budget by a quarter, blasting the environmental regulations as a "hardship on American companies."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|2 hr
|Texxy
|2,909
|Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino: #Obama...
|Thu
|YouDidntBuildThat
|9
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 8
|Divorce proceedings
|62
|As president, Trump seeks answers on his own wi...
|Mar 8
|Mikey
|9
|Mexicans Say Guard Won't Slow Migrants (May '06)
|Mar 7
|Marcus
|215
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|Mar 7
|swampmudd
|49
|That time Sean Spicer was the White House Easte...
|Mar 6
|Marcavage s Trick
|1
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC