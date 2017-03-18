Emails hint at court pick's view of presidential power

In December 2005, when Congress enacted the Detainee Treatment Act, tightening restrictions against torture but barring lawsuits by Guantnamo detainees, Neil Gorsuch stood at the center of the internal debate about whether President George W. Bush should issue a signing statement about the bill. Gorsuch, whose Supreme Court confirmation hearing is set to start Monday, was then a senior official in the Justice Department.

