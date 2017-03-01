Donald Trump's propagandist Sean Spic...

Donald Trump's propagandist Sean Spicer was George Bush's Easter Bunny

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Anorak

On Monday, the White House's annual Easter Egg Roll took place - complete with the Jonas Brothers and President Bush feigning some sort of excitement. But what about the Easter Bunny? He always gets the shaft, so we decided to interview a bunny, also known as Sean Spicer, a former Hill-er currently serving in the U.S. trade representative's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anorak.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News George W. Bush on press and presidency: a Power... 2 min Trump your President 54
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 16 min HITLER Alt-Right ... 2,701
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) 4 hr Just Slim 276,621
News Trump gets to replace judge who blocked his tra... 16 hr Texxy the Indepen... 4
News George W. Bush on Trump and Russia: 'We all nee... 21 hr HITLER Alt-Right ... 11
News Barack and Michelle Obama each have book deals Thu CodeTalker 19
News George W. Bush returns to the political scene Wed spytheweb 2
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,202 • Total comments across all topics: 279,278,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC