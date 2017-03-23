Donald Trump's Presidency Is Right On...

Donald Trump's Presidency Is Right On Time For Another WGA Strike

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Deadline

Since the first writers' strike of 1960, there have been 12 U.S. presidents five Democrats and seven Republicans, and yet all six WGA strikes occurred during Republican administrations. And if the guild launches its seventh strike in May, as threatened, it will once again be under a Republican administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ivanka Trump: A White House force, just not an ... 13 min jonjedi 132
News Why many patients are afraid to come to the clinic 15 min Frogface Kate 40
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 2 hr jonjedi 3,407
News Manaforta s plan to a greatly benefit the Putin... Fri spocko 24
News Fake news from the intelligence agencies Mar 21 No Russian Influence 1
News Part II: Atheists Fail Stripping "God" from Pre... Mar 21 Karen Burton 1
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Mar 20 CombOver Donald 67
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,770 • Total comments across all topics: 279,832,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC