DOJ turns over documents pertaining to Gorsuch's Bush tenure
The Department of Justice has given a Senate committee documents pertaining to significant cases handled by the department during Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch's tenure as a senior government lawyer from 2005-2006. The Wednesday night release of the more than 144,000 pages of documents -- pursuant to a February 21 request from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and ranking member Dianne Feinstein -- comes less than two weeks before Gorsuch's confirmation hearing and could shed light on his work during his relatively brief tenure serving in the George W. Bush administration.
