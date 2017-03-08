DOJ turns over documents pertaining t...

DOJ turns over documents pertaining to Gorsuch's Bush tenure

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

The Department of Justice has given a Senate committee documents pertaining to significant cases handled by the department during Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch's tenure as a senior government lawyer from 2005-2006. The Wednesday night release of the more than 144,000 pages of documents -- pursuant to a February 21 request from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and ranking member Dianne Feinstein -- comes less than two weeks before Gorsuch's confirmation hearing and could shed light on his work during his relatively brief tenure serving in the George W. Bush administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 38 min Mojo Risen 2,897
News Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino: #Obama... 1 hr YouDidntBuildThat 9
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Wed Divorce proceedings 62
News As president, Trump seeks answers on his own wi... Wed Mikey 9
News Mexicans Say Guard Won't Slow Migrants (May '06) Mar 7 Marcus 215
News Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties Mar 7 swampmudd 49
News That time Sean Spicer was the White House Easte... Mar 6 Marcavage s Trick 1
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,095 • Total comments across all topics: 279,432,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC