Dems seek special counsel to probe Russian election interference

13 hrs ago

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee , called Tuesday for the appointment of a special counsel to lead the criminal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, saying the appointment is necessary to shield the inquiry from the appearance of political interference by the Trump administration. "This is about more than just one individual," Feinstein said.

