Democrats signal filibuster over Gors...

Democrats signal filibuster over Gorsuch nomination

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Financial Times

Senate Democrats have indicated that they may filibuster the confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, setting up a showdown on Capitol Hill that could ultimately lead to a massive overhaul in Senate rules.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 8 min jonjedi 3,391
News Why many patients are afraid to come to the clinic 32 min Scram 19
News Ivanka Trump: A White House force, just not an ... 36 min jonjedi 18
News Manaforta s plan to a greatly benefit the Putin... 8 hr spocko 24
News Fake news from the intelligence agencies Mar 21 No Russian Influence 1
News Part II: Atheists Fail Stripping "God" from Pre... Mar 21 Karen Burton 1
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Mar 20 CombOver Donald 67
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,176 • Total comments across all topics: 279,788,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC