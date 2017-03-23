Democrats signal filibuster over Gorsuch nomination
Senate Democrats have indicated that they may filibuster the confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, setting up a showdown on Capitol Hill that could ultimately lead to a massive overhaul in Senate rules.
